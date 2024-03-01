ENSLAVED Announce Special Appearance From JO QUAIL At Upcoming London Show; Lyric Video Posted For "Congelia" Feat. Jo Quail

One year ago, Norway's trailblazing cosmic voyagers, Enslaved, released their latest avant-garde creation titled Heimdal. To celebrate the studio album's first year of existence, the band announced the Heimdal (Deluxe) digital album, which is out today, ss well as a UK and European tour with British post-hardcore quartet Svalbard and US metallers Wayfarer this month.

Also today, Enslaved are thrilled to announce that internationally acclaimed composer and virtuoso cellist, Jo Quail, will make a special appearance at the first show of the tour, on March 6 at London's Islington Assembly Hall.

To celebrate this news, Enslaved have released an electrifying alternative version of their track "Congelia", featuring Jo Quail, alongside a beautiful lyric video created by Kolibri Media.

Guitarist Ivar Bjørnson commented, "London has a very special place in the history of our band, since the very first live shows we ever did outside of our home town(s) - the city has supported us through it all. We have a huge part of our extended family and tribe here; it is always like coming home. Just with better Indian food and worse traffic. This time London seems set on outdoing its welcome of us; Jo Quail will join us on stage to perform 'Congelia' with us! We are so proud and eager to show you how absolutely crushing that sounds. See you very soon. Baah!"

Jo Quail commented, "I am thrilled to be joining forces with Enslaved once again on stage! It was such a wonderful experience in Bergen last year and I am honoured to be able to do this again in London - I hope you'll enjoy this moment as much as I will."

Stream Heimdal (Deluxe) here, and watch the new lyric video below:

Heimdal (Deluxe) includes the studio album in full, as well as bonus track "Gangandi", alternative versions of two album tracks "Congelia" and "Forest Dweller", both featuring sublime performances from renowned cellist Jo Quail, plus the entirety of The Otherworldly Big Band Experience - Enslaved's stunning 2022 streaming event featuring fellow psychedelic Norwegian prog band Shaman Elephant.

Enslaved's latest studio album Heimdal (released March 2023) is both a departure and a communion with roots forged over three decades ago in the turbulent birth throes of Norway’s black metal scene. It's a record that points towards new beginnings, and a dawn that’s on the other side of the apex of the land. A psychedelic journey through arcane Norse folklore, connecting with one's ancient ancestors and our future selves.

The Otherworldly Big Band Experience was an Enslaved show like none other, their biggest, boldest project to date - a colossal, kaleidoscopic stage show featuring a stellar setlist covering their career, both past and present. Including some tracks never previously performed live.

Enslaved will be touring the UK and Europe in March. Tickets are on-sale now, here.

Tour dates:

March

6 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

7 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

8 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

9 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

10 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

12 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

13 - Paris, France - La Machine

14 - Geneva, Switzerland - PTR/l'Usine

15 - Montpellier, France - Victoire 2

16 - Milan, Italy - Legend

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

19 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

21 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchenthal

23 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

24 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

Enslaved have also been announced for some festivals in 2024:

July

31-August 3 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway

August

11 - Bloodstock Festival - Derby, UK

14-17 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany

November

16-17 - Mexico Metal Fest - Mexico City, Mexico

Enslaved are:

Ivar Bjørnson - guitars

Grutle Kjellson - vocals

Arve 'Ice Dale' Isdal - guitar

Håkon Vinje - keyboards, clean vocals

Iver Sandøy - drums

(Enslaved photo - Roy Bjørge; Jo Quail photo - Morris Longfellow)