ENSLAVED - Cinematic Tour 2020 Movies Available For The First Time On-Demand; Below The Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020) Vinyl Repress Available For Pre-Order

To celebrate the Cinematic Tour 2020 cycle coming to an end, Norway's progressive metal legends, Enslaved, have announced that that the four Cinematic movies are now available as video-on-demand in the By Norse Music EU and US stores.

This has been a very unique project, and Enslaved is very happy to offer all 4 Cinematic movies on-demand in HD to everyone out there, in addition to the download cards found in all the physical formats.

In related news, the Below The Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020) vinyl repress is available for pre-order now.

Limited White 2x12" (By Norse Music and Enslaved online stores exclusive) and Aqua Blue 2x12" vinyls can now be pre-ordered in the EU and US.

The releases are also available via the following formats:

- 4x CD/DVD boxset

- 4x DVD

- Splatter Vinyl (limited edition 300 copies) / "Below The Lights" limited splatter vinyl sold out

- digital albums

Each physical format includes a download card for all 4 movies.

(Photo - Roy Bjørg)