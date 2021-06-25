ENSLAVED Release "Homebound" Live Video; Cinematic Tour 2020 Out Today

Norway's progressive metal legends, Enslaved, have released their new package of live releases, Cinematic Tour 2020. To make the day even more special, the band shared one more live video out of it with you all: "Homebound" performed at their virtual release show Utgard - The Journey Within. Watch below:

The Cinematic Tour 2020 release features four new live albums/DVDs with audio and visuals taken from their digital performances in 2020.

- The Rise Of Ymir (Verftet Online Festival 2020)

- Chronicles of the Northbound (Cinematic Tour 2020)

- Below The Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020)

- Utgard - The Journey Within (Cinematic Tour 2020)

The releases are available via the following formats:

- Wooden Boxset (limited edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered)

- Splatter Vinyl (limited edition 300 copies)

- 4x CD/DVD boxset (limited edition 1000 copies)

- 4x DVD (limited edition 1000 copies)

- digital albums

All formats include a 4 movies download card.

Says the band: "Our will to keep moving regardless of weather and surroundings could be our Norwegian West-coast heritage (you know, from when there was only potatoes and no oil and certainly no reality-TV; Norwegians were once quite tough people), and is perhaps our greatest forte. That; and being surrounded by professionals that genuinely care about this old ship of a band. Put that together and you get the unlikely success of the Cinematic Tour of 2020. To see it materialize further into these wonderfully sounding and magically packaged releases is the Multiverse’s way of telling us to keep moving, creating and performing. No matter what idiotic state the world might be in. So be it.

"We are so stoked about how these Cinematic Tour 2020 releases turned out. The crown jewel for old vinyl collectors like ourselves has got to be the wooden box - handmade, numbered and named individually. That is simply... metal!"

Collectors Wooden Boxset - Handcrafted, Handnumbered, Personalized

Limited to 300 copies worldwide. Sold exclusively in the band's online store.

Featuring:

- Download card for all 4 movies

- All albums on black vinyl

- Each vinyl includes the show poster and the movies download card

- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve

- The 4 streams on DVD (PAL)

- Woven patch, enamel pin, poster flag and printed A2 poster

- Handcrafted and Autenticity Certificate

Splatter Vinyl Editions

1st pressing of each album on Clear with Splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies each.

Featuring:

- Download card for all 4 movies

- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve

- All songs lyrics

4x CDs + 4x DVDs Boxset

Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:

- Download card for all 4 movies

- 4x dual layer DVDs in digipack (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)

- 4x CDs in digipack

- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil

- 16 pages booklet

4x DVD

Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:

- Download card for all 4 movies

- 4x dual layer DVDs (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)

- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil

- 16 pages booklet

(Photo - Roy Bjørg)