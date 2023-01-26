ENSLAVED Release New Single "Forest Dweller"; Music Video

Enslaved have released a new single and video from Heimdal, their 16th studio album due out on March 3. "Forest Dweller" launches with progressive splendour, guiding the listener into a churning, psychedelic journey through archaic Norse folklore. One might ask what lessons we can divine from our celestial ancestors? We might never understand their true intentions, but their echo will live on regardless.

Enslaved's Grutle Kjellson commented, “To me 'Forest Dweller' was the most immediate song on the album, at least in its earliest form as an instrumental demo. I spent quite some time to get into some of the other songs of the album, but this one seemed somehow logical, well logical by Enslaved standards that is. I had an idea for a lyric, and Ivar’s amazing and diverse riffs on this one made it easy to pan out the scripture. I made a rough plan on what to sing over it, and we actually ended up using some parts of those recordings on the album! The song sort of showcases our representative samples of inspiration: Led Zep, Genesis, Destruction, Iron Maiden and David Bowie, to mention a schizophrenic tapestry of influences. It mirrors in the lyrics as well, which deals about both darkness and light in connection to the nature of Heimdal.”

Stream the single here, and watch the video below.

Heimdal is both a departure and a communion with roots forged over three decades ago in the turbulent birth throes of Norway’s black metal scene. The record is named after Heimdal, arguably the most mysterious entity in Nordic mythology.

The record features psychedelic track "Caravans To The Outer Worlds" from last year's EP of the same name. Album bonus versions contain an extra track, "Gangandi", alongside a Blu-Ray copy of 2021's stunning Otherworldly Big Band Experience streamed event - the band's boldest project to date, featuring fellow Norwegian prog band Shaman Elephant. The kaleidoscopic stage show features a stellar setlist, covering Enslaved's career, both past and present.

Heimdal formats:

- CD

- Limited edition digipack CD (inc. Bonus Track) + Blu-Ray*

- 2LP vinyl gatefold - black

- 2LP vinyl gatefold - white + black marble (Nuclear Blast Excl.)

- 2LP vinyl gatefold - white + green marble (Nuclear Blast + Selected Retailers)

- 2LP vinyl gatefold - blue + white marble (UK Retail + EMP)

- 2LP vinyl gatefold - white (USA Revolver Excl.)

- 2LP vinyl gatefold (inc. Bonus Track) + Blu-Ray - crystal clear w/ black marble (Nuclear Blast Excl.)*

- 2LP vinyl gatefold (inc. Bonus Track) + Blu-Ray - clear w/ black + gold marble (Band Excl.)*

Pre-order here.

Heimdal tracklisting:

"Behind The Mirror"

"Congelia"

"Forest Dweller"

"Kingdom"

"The Eternal Sea"

"Caravans To The Outer Worlds"

"Gangandi" (Bonus Track)*

"Heimdal"

"Caravans To The Outer Worlds" video:

"Congelia" video:

"Kingdom" video:

Enslaved recently announced a month-long, North American co-headline tour with Insomnium. The run will take place in April, shortly after the release of Heimdal. Support on the road will come from Black Anvil.

Ivar Bjørnson commented, "Neither you nor we will BELIEVE how much we are looking forward to coming back to the US of A and Canada in April 2023! We have a new album (and more if you want to be technical), Heimdal, to show you - spoiler alert: it will lay venues waste. Yes, we are that confident. We also have some rather cosmically awesome (!) bands joining the trek in co-headliners Insomnium and support Black Anvil - how could this become anything but the most spectacular event of 2023?"

Tour dates:

April

5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

8 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

21 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

26 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

29 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Enslaved have even more planned for 2023, including festival show dates, and a unique album release event in their home city of Bergen, Norway on March 3. Named Heimhug, the evening will feature an extended Enslaved live set with guests, and very special guest Jo Quail. Tickets here.

Grutle Kjellson commented, “Sometimes the answers and the truths lie under your very nose, or where the journey starts, where you first set sail towards horizons unknown. This was very much the case when we started working on “Heimdal”; we stepped back and looked a bit inwards and also at our immediate surroundings, at the area we hail from and where we still dwell today; Hordaland. On these shores people have been living and dying, worshiping and crying, laughing and lying ever since the Stone Age. History has been written here, history will still be written here and we will continue to dwell here until the end of our days. Built around this historical narrative, “Heimdal” was created, and on the 3rd of March 2023 we would like to invite you to celebrate the album release with us and pay homage to our history. Under the “Heimhug”-banner, we’re gonna perform a two-set release concert at USF Bergen with very special guests, we’ll have an art exhibition with the specific photographs and drawings we used for the artwork on the album and also an exclusive showing of last year’s “The Otherworldly BigBand experience”. See you in Bergen in March! Alu Alu Laukar!"

Enslaved are:

Ivar Bjørnson - guitars

Grutle Kjellson - vocals

Arve 'Ice Dale' Isdal - guitar

Håkon Vinje - keyboards, clean vocals

Iver Sandøy - drums

(Photo - Roy Bjørge)