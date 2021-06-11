ENSLAVED Release "Sacred Horse" Live Video / Single

Norway's progressive metal legends, Enslaved, have travelled a long way since their origins in the extreme black metal scene of the early 1990s. This week sees them premiere a new live video performance of "Sacred Horse", taken from their forthcoming package of live releases, Cinematic Tour 2020, out June 25. For Enslaved, this performance represents a cherished career zenith, unapologetically translating their extreme metal roots into grandiose psychedelia.

"Sacred Horse" (live) is taken from their upcoming Cinematic Tour 2020 recording: The Rise of Ymir (Verftet Online Festival 2020). Despite being locked down in space, Enslaved take us on a tour through time, with classic tracks and fan favourites resurrected and revitalised by a formidable and accomplished live performance.

Many great bands struggle to walk the hard road between artistic evolution and staying true to themselves, but on 'Sacred Horse' and The Rise of Ymir, Enslaved show how inspired composition and musicianship can bring an audience along with them, from the most abrasive depths to the most absorbing heights extreme metal has to offer.

Enslaved's Grutle Kjellson commented, “Sacred Horse is probably one of our proudest moments in our now three-decade long career, and that song pretty much sums up what Enslaved is all about; energy. A very aggressive song, yet also dynamic and mellow. Besides, it’s always a delightful experience to perform it on stage and to see how our audience absorbs it and enjoys it. We’ve even seen people crying at the front row while playing this song, and of course beholding our fans unleashing such emotions, really lifts the whole experience to a pretty much divine level! Obviously, performing it without an audience at an online show wasn’t an easy task, but the memories of our previous endeavours playing it alongside our fans, got us through. Thanks for watching!”

The Cinematic Tour 2020 release features four new live albums/DVDs with audio and visuals taken from their digital performances in 2020.

- The Rise Of Ymir (Verftet Online Festival 2020)

- Chronicles of the Northbound (Cinematic Tour 2020)

- Below The Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020)

- Utgard - The Journey Within (Cinematic Tour 2020)

The releases will be available via the following formats:

- Wooden Boxset (limited edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered)

- Splatter Vinyl (limited edition 300 copies)

- 4x CD/DVD boxset (limited edition 1000 copies)

- 4x DVD (limited edition 1000 copies)

- digital albums

All formats include a 4 movies download card.

Says the band: "Our will to keep moving regardless of weather and surroundings could be our Norwegian West-coast heritage (you know, from when there was only potatoes and no oil and certainly no reality-TV; Norwegians were once quite tough people), and is perhaps our greatest forte. That; and being surrounded by professionals that genuinely care about this old ship of a band. Put that together and you get the unlikely success of the Cinematic Tour of 2020. To see it materialize further into these wonderfully sounding and magically packaged releases is the Multiverse’s way of telling us to keep moving, creating and performing. No matter what idiotic state the world might be in. So be it.

"We are so stoked about how these Cinematic Tour 2020 releases turned out. The crown jewel for old vinyl collectors like ourselves has got to be the wooden box - handmade, numbered and named individually. That is simply... metal!"

Collectors Wooden Boxset - Handcrafted, Handnumbered, Personalized

Limited to 300 copies worldwide. Sold exclusively in the band's online store.

Featuring:

- Download card for all 4 movies

- All albums on black vinyl

- Each vinyl includes the show poster and the movies download card

- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve

- The 4 streams on DVD (PAL)

- Woven patch, enamel pin, poster flag and printed A2 poster

- Handcrafted and Autenticity Certificate

Splatter Vinyl Editions

1st pressing of each album on Clear with Splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies each.

Featuring:

- Download card for all 4 movies

- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve

- All songs lyrics

4x CDs + 4x DVDs Boxset

Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:

- Download card for all 4 movies

- 4x dual layer DVDs in digipack (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)

- 4x CDs in digipack

- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil

- 16 pages booklet

4x DVD

Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:

- Download card for all 4 movies

- 4x dual layer DVDs (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)

- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil

- 16 pages booklet

(Photo - Roy Bjørg)