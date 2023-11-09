ENSLAVED, SVALBARD And WAYFARER Announce 2024 European Tour

Norwegian extreme metal band Enslaved has revealed details of their 2024 European Spring Tour. An official statement reads:

"In March next it is happening; we are going to tour Europe + UK! Enslaved will be hitting the road, together with Wayfarer and Svalbarduk. We will visit 10 different countries and play in 16 different venues. Ticket sales will kick off tomorrow (November 10th), so make sure you find yours!

Due to events and circumstances beyond everybody’s control, our first European club tour since 2018 as a matter of fact! No less!

The blare of the great horn shall resound once again, and Heimdal will guide you through pain and anxiety and to victory!

Looking forward to see you all again."

March 2024

6 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

7 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

8 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK

9 - Slay - Glasgow, UK

10 - Opium - Dublin, Ireland

12 - Cacaofabriek - Helmond, Netherlands

13 - La Machine - Paris, France

14 - Geneva PTR/l’ Usine - Geneva, Switzerland

15 - Victoire 2 - Montpellier, France

16 - Legend - Milan, Italy

18 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Szene - Vienna, Austria

21 - Club Volta - Cologne, Germany

22 - Taubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

23 - Hole44 - Berlin, Germany

24 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland

(Photo - Roy Bjørge)