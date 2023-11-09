ENSLAVED, SVALBARD And WAYFARER Announce 2024 European Tour
November 9, 2023, 23 minutes ago
Norwegian extreme metal band Enslaved has revealed details of their 2024 European Spring Tour. An official statement reads:
"In March next it is happening; we are going to tour Europe + UK! Enslaved will be hitting the road, together with Wayfarer and Svalbarduk. We will visit 10 different countries and play in 16 different venues. Ticket sales will kick off tomorrow (November 10th), so make sure you find yours!
Due to events and circumstances beyond everybody’s control, our first European club tour since 2018 as a matter of fact! No less!
The blare of the great horn shall resound once again, and Heimdal will guide you through pain and anxiety and to victory!
Looking forward to see you all again."
March 2024
6 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
7 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK
8 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK
9 - Slay - Glasgow, UK
10 - Opium - Dublin, Ireland
12 - Cacaofabriek - Helmond, Netherlands
13 - La Machine - Paris, France
14 - Geneva PTR/l’ Usine - Geneva, Switzerland
15 - Victoire 2 - Montpellier, France
16 - Legend - Milan, Italy
18 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic
19 - Szene - Vienna, Austria
21 - Club Volta - Cologne, Germany
22 - Taubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany
23 - Hole44 - Berlin, Germany
24 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland
(Photo - Roy Bjørge)