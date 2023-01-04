ENTERPRISE EARTH Launch Single, Video “Death Magick”

Progressive deathcore outfit Enterprise Earth today unleashes a brand new song entitled “Death Magick.” The lengthy track stands among the band’s darkest, most relentless and plainly scathing songs of their extensive sonic arsenal.

Offers Enterprise Earth guitarist Gabe Mangold, “We are very excited to present our heaviest, most aggressive, and unforgivingly wild track to date, ‘Death Magick.’ We pulled from all of our heavy influences to create a seven-minute roller coaster of a death metal song. This is also the first of two singles releasing this month so keep an eye out for the second soon!”

The release of “Death Magick” comes in advance of Enterprise Earth’s upcoming European tour supporting Shadow Of Intent. The Elegy tour kicks off January 6 in Wiesbaden, Germany and runs through February 1 in Karlsruhe, Germany. Additional support will be provided by AngelMaker and To The Grave.

(Photo - Chris Klumpp)