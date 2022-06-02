ENTERPRISE EARTH Officially Welcomes Singer TRAVIS WORLAND To The Lineup

Progressive deathcore outfit, Enterprise Earth, is pleased to officially welcome singer Travis Worland (Aethere, Bite//Down, The Willow) to their ranks. Worland has been fronting the band throughout their 2022 live adventures.

Comments guitarist Gabe Mangold, “We’re very stoked to officially announce Travis Worland as the new singer of Enterprise Earth. His vocal style, performance, personality, and work ethic are a perfect fit for us and we cannot wait for everyone to hear the first song that we’ve created together, 'Psalm Of Agony’ (coming June 17). Prepare for the best incarnation of Enterprise Earth yet."



Adds Worland, “After months of touring with the band, I am happy to assimilate into the entity that is Enterprise Earth. ‘Psalm Of Agony’ is the first step in a culmination of efforts only just beginning.”

The Chosen Tour begins July 22 in Seattle, Washington and runs through August 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Support will be provided by Within Destruction, Sentinels, and labelmates Great American Ghost. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

July

22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

23 - Dantes - Portland, OR

25 - Goldfields - Roseville, CA

26 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

27 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

28 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

30 - Come & Take It - Austin, TX

31 - The Secret Group - Houston, TX

August

2 - The Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

3 - Respectables - West Palm, FL

4 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

5 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

6 - Neighborhood Theater - Charlotte, NC

7 - The End - Nashville, TN

9 - Planet Trog - Allentown, PA

10 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT

11 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

12 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

13 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

14 - WC Social Club - Chicago, IL

16 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

17 - Skylark - Rock Island, IL

18 - The Marquee - Sioux City, IA

19 - HQ - Denver, CO

20 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

(Photo - Chris Klumpp)