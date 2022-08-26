ENTERPRISE EARTH Release Instrumental Version Of “Psalm Of Agony”

Progressive deathcore heroes Enterprise Earth have released an instrumental version of their recent single, “Psalm Of Agony.” The track was initially unveiled in June to showcase newly recruited singer Travis Worland (Aethere, Bite//Down, The Willow) and the band's musical growth.

Enterprise Earth just wrapped up their US headlining tour and are currently gearing up for a month-long North American run supporting Shadow Of Intent this fall. The trek runs from October 5 in Montreal, Quebec through November 4 in Hartford, Connecticut. Additional support will be provided by Inferi and Wormhole.

Dates with Shadow Of Intent, Inferi, Wormhole:

October

5 - Club Soda – Montreal, QC

6 - Lee's Palace – Toronto, ON

7 - St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI

8 - King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH

9 - Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

10 - The Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN

12 - Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

13 - Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

15 - El Corazon – Seattle, WA

16 - Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

18 - Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

19 - The Regent – Los Angeles, CA

20 - Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

21 - The Nile Theater – Phoenix, AZ

23 - Whiskey Nights – Oklahoma City, OK

24 - Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

25 - Tulips – Ft Worth, TX

27 - Orpheum – Tampa, FL

28 - Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

29 - Ground Zero – Spartanburg, SC

30 - Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

31 - Canal Club – Richmond, VA

November

1 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

3 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

4 – Webster Theater – Hartford, CT