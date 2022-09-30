ENTERPRISE EARTH Release Instrumental Version Of The Chosen

Progressive deathcore outfit, Enterprise Earth, have released an instrumental version of their full-length album, The Chosen, released earlier this year via MNRK Heavy.

Notes guitarist Gabe Mangold, “We are extremely excited to finally release The Chosen instrumentals. An insane amount of work went into the composition and production of this album; perhaps you’ll hear some things that you didn’t before!”

Stream the instrumental edition of The Chosen here.

Enterprise Earth will return to the road next week, supporting Shadow Of Intent on a month-long North American tour. The journey kicks off October 5 in Montreal, Quebec and runs through November 4 in Hartford, Connecticut. Additional support will be provided by Inferi and Wormhole. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates with Shadow Of Intent, Inferi, Wormhole:

October

5 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

6 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

7 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

8 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

9 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

10 - The Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

13 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

15 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

16 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

18 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

19 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

20 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

21 - The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

23 - Whiskey Nights - Oklahoma City, OK

24 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

25 - Tulips - Ft Worth, TX

27 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

28 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

29 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

30 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC

31 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

November

1 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

3 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

4 - Webster Theater - Hartford, CT

(Photo - Chris Klumpp)