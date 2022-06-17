ENTERPRISE EARTH Release “Psalm Of Agony” Video Feat. New Vocalist TRAVIS WORLAND

Progressive deathcore practitioners Enterprise Earth recently welcomed singer Travis Worland (Aethere, Bite//Down, The Willow) to their lineup. Today, the band is pleased to unveil “Psalm Of Agony,” their first new track featuring Worland.

Comments guitarist Gabe Mangold, “‘Psalm Of Agony,’ the first song with Travis Worland on vocals, is here and the next chapter of Enterprise Earth has officially begun. In addition to showcasing Travis' vocal capabilities, this song is also a journey instrumentally. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

Enterprise Earth will begin their US headlining tour next tour month. The Chosen Tour begins July 22 in Seattle, Washington and runs through August 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Support will be provided by Within Destruction, Sentinels, and labelmates Great American Ghost.

Tour dates:

July

22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

23 - Dantes - Portland, OR

25 - Goldfields - Roseville, CA

26 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

27 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

28 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

30 - Come & Take It - Austin, TX

31 - The Secret Group - Houston, TX

August

2 - The Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

3 - Respectables - West Palm, FL

4 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

5 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

6 - Neighborhood Theater - Charlotte, NC

7 - The End - Nashville, TN

9 - Planet Trog - Allentown, PA

10 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT

11 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

12 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

13 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

14 - WC Social Club - Chicago, IL

16 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

17 - Skylark - Rock Island, IL

18 - The Marquee - Sioux City, IA

19 - HQ - Denver, CO

20 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

(Photo - Chris Klumpp)