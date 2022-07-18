ENTERPRISE EARTH Share "Unleash Hell" Guitar Playthrough Video

Progressive deathcore outfit, Enterprise Earth, has issued a guitar playthrough for the song “Unleash Hell”. The track comes by way of the band’s The Chosen full-length, released earlier this year via MNRK Heavy.

Watch the band’s previously released video for brand new track “Psalm Of Agony”, featuring recently recruited singer Travis Worland (Aethere, Bite//Down, The Willow):

Enterprise Earth will begin their US headlining tour later this week. The Chosen Tour begins July 22 in Seattle, Washington and runs through August 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Support will be provided by Within Destruction, Sentinels, and labelmates Great American Ghost.

Tour dates:

July

22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

23 - Dantes - Portland, OR

25 - Goldfields - Roseville, CA

26 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

27 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

28 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

30 - Come & Take It - Austin, TX

31 - The Secret Group - Houston, TX

August

2 - The Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

3 - Respectables - West Palm, FL

4 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

5 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

6 - Neighborhood Theater - Charlotte, NC

7 - The End - Nashville, TN

9 - Planet Trog - Allentown, PA

10 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT

11 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

12 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

13 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

14 - WC Social Club - Chicago, IL

16 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

17 - Skylark - Rock Island, IL

18 - The Marquee - Sioux City, IA

19 - HQ - Denver, CO

20 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

(Photo - Chris Klumpp)