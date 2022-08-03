ENTERPRISE EARTH To Join SHADOW OF INTENT For North American Fall Tour

Progressive deathcore road dogs Enterprise Earth will support Shadow Of Intent on a month-long North American tour this fall. The journey kicks off October 5 in Montreal, Quebec and runs through November 4 in Hartford, Connecticut. Additional support will be provided by Inferi and Wormhole.

Enterprise Earth is currently in the midst of a US headlining tour. The Chosen Tour commenced July 22 in Seattle, Washington and concludes on August 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah with support from Within Destruction, Sentinels, and labelmates Great American Ghost.

Headline dates:

August

3 - Respectables - West Palm, FL

4 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

5 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

6 - Neighborhood Theater - Charlotte, NC

7 - The End - Nashville, TN

9 - Planet Trog - Allentown, PA

10 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT

11 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

12 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

13 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

14 - WC Social Club - Chicago, IL

16 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

17 - Skylark - Rock Island, IL

18 - The Marquee - Sioux City, IA

19 - HQ - Denver, CO

20 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

Dates with Shadow Of Intent, Inferi, Wormhole:

October

5 - Club Soda – Montreal, QC

6 - Lee's Palace – Toronto, ON

7 - St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI

8 - King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH

9 - Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

10 - The Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN

12 - Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

13 - Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

15 - El Corazon – Seattle, WA

16 - Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

18 - Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

19 - The Regent – Los Angeles, CA

20 - Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

21 - The Nile Theater – Phoenix, AZ

23 - Whiskey Nights – Oklahoma City, OK

24 - Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

25 - Tulips – Ft Worth, TX

27 - Orpheum – Tampa, FL

28 - Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

29 - Ground Zero – Spartanburg, SC

30 - Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

31 - Canal Club – Richmond, VA

November

1 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

3 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

4 – Webster Theater – Hartford, CT