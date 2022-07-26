ENTERPRISE EARTH Unveil "You Couldn't Save Me" Music Video

Progressive deathcore behemoths, Enterprise Earth, today unveil their brand new video for "You Couldn’t Save Me". The punishing track comes off the band’s The Chosen full-length, released early this year via MNRK Heavy. The accompanying video fully encapsulates the band’s unrelenting onstage dominance.

“If we could capture the live energy from one song off of The Chosen it would easily be You Couldn’t Save Me," comments guitarist Gabe Mangold. “This song is a blast to perform and always gets the crowd energy way up, especially at the end. Filmed on our winter 2022 US tour, Nick Chance captured some of the best 'YCSM' moments and compiled them into one live video. Enjoy!”

Enterprise Earth are out on their US headlining tour. The Chosen Tour runs through August 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Support is provided by Within Destruction, Sentinels, and labelmates Great American Ghost.

Tour dates:

July

26 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

27 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

28 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

30 - Come & Take It - Austin, TX

31 - The Secret Group - Houston, TX

August

2 - The Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

3 - Respectables - West Palm, FL

4 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

5 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

6 - Neighborhood Theater - Charlotte, NC

7 - The End - Nashville, TN

9 - Planet Trog - Allentown, PA

10 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT

11 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

12 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

13 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

14 - WC Social Club - Chicago, IL

16 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

17 - Skylark - Rock Island, IL

18 - The Marquee - Sioux City, IA

19 - HQ - Denver, CO

20 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT