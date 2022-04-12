ENTERPRISE EARTH, ZIMMERS HOLE, NECK OF THE WOODS Among Acts Confirmed For Armstrong MetalFest 2022

Western Canada's largest extreme music event, Armstrong MetalFest, has announce its 2022 lineup for its return to the Okanagan after pausing 2020 and 2021 productions due to the Covid pandemic.

Hosting two days of live metal and camping on July 15 and 16 in Armstrong, BC at the IPE Grounds and the Hassen Arena, this year's lineup features headliners Spokane, WA deathcore titans Enterprise Earth, performing in support of their latest album The Chosen. The lineup also sees Vancouver's cult loved pyro maniacs Zimmers Hole performing for the first time at AMF along with the return of festival alumni progressive death kings Neck Of The Woods. Presenting a very special performance for this year's lineup is Kelowna's Omnia Hihil (formerly Apollyon) in memory of beloved vocalist Matt Depper who suddenly passed away this January.

A total of 28 bands from across Western Canada and the USA will be fueling the moshpit for much-needed music therapy. The full lineup details are listed below.

Festival organizers add: "We are so very pleased to present the 2022 lineup! It's pretty much the 2020 lineup just two years later! We decided it was only fair to offer everyone the invitation back since Covid took the first one. Speaking of which, we are honouring all tickets sold for 2020 for the 2022 event (if that doesn't work for you, you can claim it in 2023 or 2024). This is the overall biggest lineup we've ever put together. It's going to be wild. I am looking forward to seeing the gang back together again, two years of extra wrinkles and all!"

Tickets are available at armstrongmetalfest.ca.Ticket holders for AMF 2020 will have them honoured for use to attend 2022. For more information, ticket holders can inquire by emailing info@armstrongmetalfest.ca.

Lineup: Enterprise Earth, Zimmers Hole, Neck Of The Woods, Omnia Nihil, Carcosa, Iron Kingdom, Torrefy, Evilosity, Skepsis, Greyhawk, Sentinels, Empress, Ophelia Falling, No Light Escapes, Omniarch, The 21st Agenda, Hyloxalus, Juliet Ruin, Demon Cleaver, Eden Echo, Kosm, Hyperia, Pridelands, Naitaka, Planetkiller, Kronikill, Pharm, Sinitry.