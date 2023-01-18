ENTHEOS Announce Time Will Take Us All Album; “I Am The Void” Video Streaming

Pushing progressive death metal in ever more imaginative directions, Entheos continue to stand apart from the pack. Incorporating elements drawn from myriad genres - including death metal, groove, grunge, electronica, slam, gothic rock, jazz, prog and more - they have evolved with every release, and now they return with the follow up to 2017's landmark Dark Future, the diverse and exhilarating Time Will Take Us All. It arrives March 3 via Metal Blade Records. Preorder at metalblade.com.

Today, the band has shared the video for "I Am the Void." Watch below.

"We're incredibly proud to announce our new album Time Will Take Us All," the band states. "The album's concept is one of growth and self-reflection that focuses on the true human commonality - that our time on Earth is fleeting and what we choose to do with that knowledge is up to each of us as individuals. This is beautifully reflected in Eliran Kantor's surreal cover art."

The band furthers, "We're excited to share a new single 'I Am the Void.' This song begins the second half of the album and represents the weight of feeling as though you cannot escape your own fears and anxieties. The video was shot by the incredible David Brodsky, Allison Woest and their team at My Good Eye Visuals."

"We knew when we started writing that we really wanted to make something darker and heavier that was still uniquely Entheos, and we knew that we wanted to make a record that really came from our hearts and captured where we want to take this band," explains vocalist Chaney Crabb.

"The new album also has a strong 'trippy' vibe, not in a generic sense but meaning when you are done listening to it you feel like you've gone on a journey," adds multi-instrumentalist Navene Koperweis. "I've always loved albums that gave me that feeling. I can't say we set out to have the experience, it just sort of happened and that's something I'm proud of."

With Koperweis handling production duties and Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, The Black Dahlia Murder) mixing the record, all of the drums were tracked by Zack Ohren at Castle Ultimate, and Koperweis tracked guitars and vocals. They also recruited former member Evan Brewer to supply the bass. Though committed to their status as a two-piece, the band does have a live lineup with Brian James (ex-Fallujah) and Robert Brown (ex-Slaughter to Prevail) providing guitar, maintaining their reputation for being a killer live band. Having delivered the best record of their career they are also in a very good place mentally, but they do not get ahead of themselves.

The album will be available in the following formats:

-Digital / Streaming

-CD Jewelcase

-Vinyl - Dark Gray & White Marble (US exclusive)

-Vinyl - Clear with Gold Metallic & Black Marble (US exclusive)

-Vinyl - Red / Gold Melt (A Side B side) (EU exclusive)

Tracklisting:

“Absolute Zero”

“In Purgatory”

“The Interior Wilderness”

“Oblivion”

“I Am The Void”

“Darkest Day”

“Clarity In Waves”

“The Sinking Sun”

“Time Will Take Us All”

“I Am The Void” lyric video: