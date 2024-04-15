ENTHEOS Announce US Headlining Dates

Progressive death metal duo, Entheos, have announced several headlining shows surrounding their upcoming US summer tour supporting As I Lay Dying.

Headlining dates:

July

5 - 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK

6 - Jakes - Lubbock, TX

8 - Sinwave - Las Vegas, NV

18 - Lefty's - Des Moines, IA w/ He Is Legend

19 - The Cabooze - St. Paul, MN

22 - Preserving Underground - Pittsburgh, PA

August

1 - Southport - New Orleans, LA

Entheos will return to the road this July on a US summer tour supporting As I Lay Dying. The journey runs from July 9 through August 10. Additional support will be provided by Chelsea Grin. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

July

9 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

13 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

16 - Denver, CO - Summit

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival

20 - Mansfield, OH - INKcarceration

21 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

23 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of The Living Arts

26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing

August

2 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

3 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

6 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory Northpark

Entheos recently unveiled a new single, "An End To Everything," and an accompanying video. The track serves as the band's first new output since last year's critically adored Time Will Take Us All full-length as well as a precursor to the music to come later this year.

Elaborates vocalist Chaney Crabb, "'An End To Everything' is lyrically about surrendering yourself or giving in to a sense of darkness and despair that you feel is beyond your own control. Musically, the first riff of the song came organically, and the rest of the song wrote itself after. We wanted the song to provoke a feeling of melancholy, with lyrics to match. It became a perfect combination of many of the styles of metal and rock that we aim to blend in our music."

Incorporating elements drawn from myriad genres - including death metal, groove, grunge, electronica, slam, gothic rock, jazz, prog and more - and pushing progressive death metal in ever more imaginative directions, Time Will Take Us All proved that Entheos continues to evolve with every release.

