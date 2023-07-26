ENTHEOS Perform "Absolute Zero" Live In Nashville; Official Video

Metal Blade Records has released the video below, featuring Entheos raging through "Absolute Zero", live in Nashville.

"Absolute Zero" is the opening track of Entheos' Time Will Take Us All album, released back in March via Metal Blade Records. Order at metalblade.com.

Tracklisting:

“Absolute Zero”

“In Purgatory”

“The Interior Wilderness”

“Oblivion”

“I Am The Void”

“Darkest Day”

“Clarity In Waves”

“The Sinking Sun”

“Time Will Take Us All”

"Darkest Day" video:

“I Am The Void” lyric video: