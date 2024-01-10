ENTHEOS Release Drumcorps Remix Of "I Am The Void"

Entheos ring in the new year with a new single: a Drumcorps remix of "I Am The Void". The original track is taken from the band's Time Will Take Us All full-length, released in March of 2023 via Metal Blade Records.

Drumcorps is a metal/hardcore-inspired solo project of Aaron Spectre, an electronic musician, and DJ well known within the breakcore scene. His recordings and performances as Drumcorps mix explosive breakbeats and samples with his own guitar shredding, resulting in an aggressive, powerful hybrid of several styles of heavy music. Drumcorps has done remix collaborations with such scene giants as Converge, Code Orange, Animosity, and more. The remix of Entheos' "I Am The Void" follows Drumcorps' reinterpretation of the band's "The Interior Wilderness" (also taken from the Time Will Take Us All album), released last October.

Stream "I Am The Void (Drumcorps Remix)" below:

(Photo - Daniel Alvarado)