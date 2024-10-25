ENTHEOS – “Return To Me” Video Released; New EP Out Now

"Return To Me" is the latest video (directed by My Good Eye Visuals) from progressive death metal duo Entheos. The ferocious new track comes off the band's An End To Everything EP, out through Metal Blade Records.

Comments vocalist Chaney Crabb, "Lyrically, 'Return To Me' is a song about the anxiety of watching someone that you love throw their life away while also gaining the perspective that no matter how our lives are lived, we will all inevitably face death. Musically, the simple melodic idea in the intro is what spawned this entire song. We really wanted this song to have a dark, almost black metal vibe while still maintaining our own heavy and progressive spin."

Merging elements pulled from countless genres - including death metal, groove, grunge, electronica, slam, gothic rock, jazz, prog and more - and pushing progressive death metal in ever more imaginative directions, Entheos continues to progress with each new release.

Comments vocalist Chaney Crabb on their latest output, "An End To Everything's title and lyrics are significant on a personal level and depict an era in my life that ended with the death of a close friend because of addiction. This person had thrived in life against many odds, but ultimately succumbed as a result of their own poor decisions. An End to Everything is about the nature of the darkness of life and the human experience.

"Musically, our goal on this EP was to write five songs that could both stand on their own as singles and be cohesive as a collection. As always, we aimed to incorporate many different musical influences and blend them in a succinct way. Over the span of three months, we worked from the demo stages to completion alongside Mark Lewis, who co-produced and engineered the EP, to make five tracks that are uniquely 'Entheos,' and we are incredibly proud of the result."

In advance of the release, the band today unveils a video for the track "All For Nothing". Crabb elaborates, "'All For Nothing' is a song about existential reflection and the idea that, no matter how significant the things that we seek in this life seem, they may serve no purpose in the grand scheme of things. Musically, we wanted to write a more straightforward, catchy death metal song and incorporate a 'big chorus' ending."

Watch the "All For Nothing" video, directed by My Good Eye Visuals, below.

An End To Everything EP will be released digitally and on vinyl (with three additional live tracks) in the following color variants:

- Sunken Sun (US)

- Vibrant Void (EU)

Pre-order here.

An End To Everything EP tracklisting:

"An End To Everything"

"All For Nothing"

"Life In Slow Motion"

"A Thousand Days"

"Return To Me"

"Absolute Zero" (Live in Nashville) *

"In Purgatory" (Live in Nashville) *

"I Am The Void" (Live in Nashville) *

* Vinyl Only Track

"All For Nothing" video:

"Life In Slow Motion" video::

"An End To Everything" video:



Entheos is currently road-bound on their anticipated US Summer tour supporting As I Lay Dying. The journey commenced on July 9 and runs through August 10. Additional support will be provided by Chelsea Grin. The band has also announced several headlining shows throughout the trek. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Headlining dates:

July

18 - Lefty's - Des Moines, IA w/ He Is Legend

19 - The Cabooze - St. Paul, MN

22 - Preserving Underground - Pittsburgh, PA

August

1 - Southport - New Orleans, LA

Dates with As I Lay Dying:

July

10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

13 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

16 - Denver, CO - Summit

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival

20 - Mansfield, OH - INKcarceration

21 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

23 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of The Living Arts

26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing

August

2 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

3 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

6 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory Northpark