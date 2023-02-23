ENTHEOS Share "Darkest Day" Music Video

Pushing progressive death metal in ever more imaginative directions, Entheos continue to stand apart from the pack. Incorporating elements drawn from myriad genres - including death metal, groove, grunge, electronica, slam, gothic rock, jazz, prog and more - they have evolved with every release, and now they return with the follow up to 2017's landmark Dark Future, the diverse and exhilarating Time Will Take Us All. It arrives March 3 via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order at metalblade.com.

Today, the band has shared the video for "Darkest Day". "We are excited to release a live video for our latest single 'Darkest Day,'" the band says. "The video was shot in Knoxville, Tennessee, in December. This was one of the most fun and energetic sets we’ve ever played and the crowd set the perfect tone for the fast-paced ripper that 'Darkest Day' is. Our friends Marshall Wieczorek and Michelle Nisbet were able to capture that energy perfectly and we're so proud of the video we were able to create together."

"We knew when we started writing that we really wanted to make something darker and heavier that was still uniquely Entheos, and we knew that we wanted to make a record that really came from our hearts and captured where we want to take this band," explains vocalist Chaney Crabb.

"The new album also has a strong 'trippy' vibe, not in a generic sense but meaning when you are done listening to it you feel like you've gone on a journey," adds multi-instrumentalist Navene Koperweis. "I've always loved albums that gave me that feeling. I can't say we set out to have the experience, it just sort of happened and that's something I'm proud of."

With Koperweis handling production duties and Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, The Black Dahlia Murder) mixing the record, all of the drums were tracked by Zack Ohren at Castle Ultimate, and Koperweis tracked guitars and vocals. They also recruited former member Evan Brewer to supply the bass. Though committed to their status as a two-piece, the band does have a live lineup with Brian James (ex-Fallujah) and Robert Brown (ex-Slaughter to Prevail) providing guitar, maintaining their reputation for being a killer live band. Having delivered the best record of their career they are also in a very good place mentally, but they do not get ahead of themselves.

The album will be available in the following formats:

-Digital / Streaming

-CD Jewelcase

-Vinyl - Dark Gray & White Marble (US exclusive)

-Vinyl - Clear with Gold Metallic & Black Marble (US exclusive)

-Vinyl - Red / Gold Melt (A Side B side) (EU exclusive)

Tracklisting:

“Absolute Zero”

“In Purgatory”

“The Interior Wilderness”

“Oblivion”

“I Am The Void”

“Darkest Day”

“Clarity In Waves”

“The Sinking Sun”

“Time Will Take Us All”

“I Am The Void” lyric video: