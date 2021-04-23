ENTIERRO Feat. Ex-FATES WARNING Guitarist VICTOR ARDUINI To Release El Camazotz EP In June

U.S. heavy metal band Entierro have announced the June 18th release of the follow-up to their 2018 self-titled full-length. Entitled El Camazotz, after the Mayan Bat God associated with night, death and sacrifice, the five-song EP represents a new chapter in the story of the band.

Recorded just prior to the pandemic at Studio Wormwood in Northeastern Connecticut, under the engineering mastery of Dave Kaminsky, the songs of El Camazotz harken back to the NWOBHM and traditional heavy metal bands that the members of Entierro grew up listening to.

This also marks the first truly collaborative effort with former Fates Warning guitarist Victor Arduini, who had joined the band just prior to the recording of their 2018 full length. On this release, he was an integral part of the writing process, working alongside vocalist / bassist Christopher Beaudette (Jasta, NightBitch,) drummer Dave Parmelee (One Master) and second guitarist Chris Begnal, making it a much more definitive presentation of their creative vision. Together, Entierro is solidifying their ability to create songs that manifest the crushing sound they hope metalheads continually find inspiration in.

Tracklisting:

"The Penance"

"The Tower"

"The Past"

"El Camazotz"

"Call For The Priest" (Judas Priest cover)

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. Listen to "The Tower" via the audio player below.