ENTOMBED - Morning Star Re-Issue Lands On Four Separate Charts In Sweden And Hits #1

Swedish death metal legends Entombed released their seventh full-length album, Morning Star, on September 13th, 2001. Out of print since its original release, the album was newly remastered by Magnus Lindberg at Redmount Studios and re-issued digitally, on CD and vinyl LP on September 23rd.

The Morning Star re-issue has landed on the Swdish music charts, as follows:

- Weekly Vinyl Chart - #1

- Weekly Hard Rock Chart - #1

- Weekly Album Chart (physical and digital) - #10

- Weekly Album Chart 2 (physical) - #2

Tracklist:

"Chief Rebel Angel"

"I For An Eye"

"Bringer Of Light"

"Ensemble Of The Restless"

"Out Of Heaven"

"Young Man Nihilist"

"Year One Now"

"Fractures"

"When It Hits Home"

"City Of Ghosts"

"About To Die"

"Mental Twin"