ENUFF Z'NUFF Launch Official Audio Visualizer For New Song "Intoxicated"

Frontiers Music Srl will release Enuff Z’nuff's new album, Finer Than Sin, on November 11. Now fronted by singer and bass guitarist Chip Z’nuff for their last three studio albums, including The Beatles' covers album Enuff Z'Nuff's Hardrock Nite, the band are still delivering their patented infectious power pop melded with hard rock.

Check out a visualizer for the song "Intoxicated" below, and pre-order/save Finer Than Sin here.

Founding member Chip Z’nuff is once again joined by long-running members Tory Stoffregen (guitars), Tony Fennell (guitars), and Daniel Benjamin Hill (drums). Finer Than Sin showcases the musical stylings that have kept the band a loyal fan base since the ‘80s, staying true to their colorful rock 'n roll roots. Finer Than Sin is the band's 17th studio album overall.

Originally formed in 1984 in Chicago, IL, Enuff Z'Nuff received their big break in 1989 when they signed to Atco/Atlantic Records. The band's self-titled album was a monster hit and spawned two evergreen singles, “New Thing” and “Fly High Michelle”. Both received constant airplay on radio and heavy rotation on MTV, spending over 60 weeks in the Top 10. 1991 saw the band release their sophomore album, Strength. The album had a massive hard rock overtone and sustained the success achieved on the first album.

The band made high profile television and radio appearances on the likes of David Letterman and Howard Stern and were featured in Rolling Stone’s Hot Issue as "The Next Big Thing". Enuff Z'nuff have soldiered on during the new musical climates of the ‘90s and '00s and continued to release over a dozen more studio records.

Tracklisting:

"Sound Check"

"Catastrophe"

"Steal The Light"

"Lost And Out Of Control"

"Intoxicated"

"Hurricane"

"Trampoline"

"Temporarily Disconnected"

"God Save The Queen"

"Reprise"

"Intoxicated" visualizer:

"Catastrophe" video:

Enuff Z'Nuff just wrapped up a run of US dates with The Dead Daisies and has more US dates coming up, as well as international dates. See upcoming tour dates here.

Enuff Z’nuff are:

Chip Z’nuff - Singer, Electric Bass

Tory Stoffregen - Lead Guitar

Tony Fennell - Guitar, Vocals

Daniel Benjamin Hill - Drums & Percussion