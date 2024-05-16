ENUFF Z’NUFF To Release The 1987 Demos Collection This Month; "New Thing" (1987 Demo) Streaming

Enuff Z'nuff, the revered melodic rock band hailing from the heart of Chicago, is set to unveil a treasure trove of their musical origins with the release of a captivating collection of demo recordings. These recordings, crafted prior to the band's iconic self-titled debut album, offer a raw and impassioned glimpse into the genesis of Enuff Z'nuff's illustrious career.

The forthcoming collection, entitled The 1987 Demos, showcases the band's classic lineup of Chip Z’nuff, Donnie Vie, Derek Frigo, and Vikki Foxx, exuding a fervor and authenticity that transcends even their acclaimed major label releases. Fans worldwide have long revered these early compositions, recognizing the embryonic stages of Enuff Z'nuff's signature sound. Now they get to experience these songs as never before!

Among the gems featured in this collection are early renditions of beloved classics such as the chart-topping single "Fly High Michelle," alongside anthems like "New Thing" and "I Could Never Be Without You." These early versions offer a unique perspective, capturing the essence of the band's evolution and the raw talent that propelled them to international acclaim. Check out the demo version of “New Thing,” which has been released as a single to all music platforms today!

Stream/download the single here; listen below.

“Before we got our first record deal,” explains EZ’s founding lead vocalist Donnie Vie, “Chip and I had written and demoed at least 50 pretty good songs. It was hard to choose which ones to shop. We basically put together what we felt would be a great record and shopped it as that. Needless to say, the label loved it, so we went to work re-recording it on a grander scale (and waste $200K. Haha). I personally think we could've just had this mixed, because most of it was recorded and produced exactly the same way. The songs stand on their own, and this was the way it was done - on our own.”

Chip, who oversaw this project and composed liner notes for the album, declares “ Here are the warts, scars, and tattoos of our labor, when it all started over 3 decades ago!”

The 1987 Demos will be available on both CD and vinyl starting on May 31. The CD version includes two bonus tracks not available anywhere else - a cover of Hendrix’s “Manic Depression” and an original song “Runaway”.

Order the CD/Vinyl here; pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"New Thing"

"She Wants More"

"Fly High Michelle"

"Hot Little Summer Girl"

"In The Groove"

"Little Indian Angel"

"For Now"

"Kiss The Clown"

"I Could Never Be Without You"

"Finger On The Trigger"

Bonus Tracks (CD only):

"Runaway"

"Manic Depression"

"New Thing":

Live dates:

May

16 - Binghamton, NY - Touch Of Texas

18 - Teaneck, NY - Debonair Music Hall

19 - Reading, PA - Reverb

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Golden Record

23 - Beaver Dam, WI - Stormy’s

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

25 - Webster, WI - St. Croix Casino Hertel

28 - Parker, CO - Wild Goose Saloon

30 - Grapevine, TX - Glass Cactus

31 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald’s Bar & Live Music

June

1 - Eagle Pass, TX - Cooter’s Pub

2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

4 - Sarasota, FL - Big Top Brewing Company

12 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

3 - Duluth, MN - Bayfront Festival Park