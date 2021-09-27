eOne Music Changes Name To MNRK Music Group

According to Frank DiGiacomo from Billboard, MNRK Music Group (pronounced "monarch") is the new name of eOne Music. The record label, music publishing and artist management company, which toymaker Hasbro sold to investment banking firm Blackstone for $385 million, will now operate as a standalone company. Chris Taylor, who became eOne Music's chief executive in 2016, will continue as MNRK's president/CEO, and, he says his entire team will make the transition with him.

The name change was a contractual requirement of the Hasbro sale (which will continue with its own music business), but Taylor says, "it's also an opportunity for rebirth and to reintroduce ourselves and our strategy to the music industry." According to Taylor, MNRK — the company's logo references a monarch butterfly — is "unique in the indie sphere in that we work in all genres, from heavy metal to gospel."

The company's music roster includes Black Label Society as well as the Death Row Records and Dualtone Music Group.

As part of the terms of sale, MNRK also brought with it an in-house music department that works with film and television production companies.