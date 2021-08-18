EPICA - Alcatraz Festival 2021 Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Set And Official Aftermovie Streaming

Dutch symphonic metallers Epica performed at the Alcatraz Festival 2021 at Sport Campus Lange Munte in Kortrijk, Belgium on August 13th. Pro-shot video of the show and an official after movie are available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Abyss of Time – Countdown to Singularity"

"Freedom – The Wolves Within"

"Victims of Contingency"

"Storm the Sorrow"

"Unchain Utopia"

"Kingdom of Heaven Part 3 – The Antediluvian Universe"

"The Skeleton Key"

"Omega – Sovereign of the Sun Spheres"

"The Obsessive Devotion"

"Beyond the Matrix"

"Design Your Universe"