EPICA Announce 20th Anniversary Livestream Event; Video Trailer

Dutch symphonic metallers, Epica, have announced their 20th anniversary livestream event, scheduled for September 3. Watch a video trailer below, and tickets and limited edition merchandise here.

Says the band: "While we’d love to see all your faces in the crowd on our 20th-anniversary show on September 3rd, we are aware that not every one of you is able to attend the SOLD-OUT party live in Tilburg. Therefore, we’re happy to offer you the chance to be part of the celebrations and join us right from your living room through an exclusive pro-shot live stream of the entire show that will contain plenty of surprises, several guests and spectacular stage effects!

"In addition, you will also get to witness the return of a band that has disappeared from the face of the earth for 20 years and will finally be back for a one-off live performance as opening act on this special night: Sahara Dust. Don’t miss their show, because although you might have never heard of them, their history is heavily interwoven with Epica’s inception, and you will surely be able to sing along to a few of their songs…

"Starting live at 19:30 CEST, the shows will remain online for 72 hours to re-watch in your account at any time within that period.

"Early bird tickets are available until August 12th, and you can also get bundles with exclusive anniversary show merchandise that will only be available with the stream and at the show in Tilburg, so don’t miss out!"