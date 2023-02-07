EPICA In Amsterdam, Hamburg and Brussels: European Omega Tour Vlog, Episode 3 (Video)

Epica returns home for their biggest indoor show ever for over 5,000 Dutch fans at AFAS Live, plus shows in Germany's Hamburg and Brussels. Join them in the band's European Omega Tour Vlog, Episode 3, streaming below.

- See some footage of their first-ever performance of "Rivers" with Apocalyptica backing them.

- The band recounts their favourite parts of the milestone Amsterdam show, including a wall of death so massive Rob's longtime friend texted him to say he got punched in the face and had to see a medic.

- The members play a game of "Guess the Epica Song," and (Ariën wins).

- Simone shows off her pipes by nailing songs from the game while doing her makeup.

- Ariën shows off how (hot) the Hamburg show was by wringing out his shirt.

- Coen shows off some of Brussels' sights including Manneken Pis and Grote Markt, plus eats some fries, of course...

... and much more.

For the first time in their career, Epica visited the Baltic States. Experience their three days in Vilnius, Lithuania; Riga, Latvia; and Tallinn, Estonia, below: