EPICA In Quito, Lima, San Salvador: Latin America Tour Vlog, Episode 4 Streaming

On November 26 and 27, Epica returned to Quito, Ecuador and Lima, Peru for the first time in over seven years, then two days later on November 29, they played San Salvador, El Salvador for the first time in over a decade. Watch the band's new tour vlog below:

Apocalyptica have released their new single, "Rise Again", featuring Epica vocalist, Simone Simons. Stream/download the single here, and watch the official music video below.

Says Apocalyptica: "Surprise! We just dropped 'Rise Again' our 'new' song with Epica's incredible frontwoman, Simone Simons! Why is 'new' in quotes you ask? Because this song features Simone singing over "Rise", a track from Cell-0!

Eicca says: "It was so great to make 'Rise Again' with Simone Simons! When we were putting the Epic Apocalypse-tour together we were thinking of making this collaboration with Epica even deeper by releasing a song together. 'Rise' from Cell-0 album had the beauty and feel which we felt could fit perfectly for Simone’s unique voice. We are so happy for the song and really excited about this tour with Epica as it will be something really special and amazing!!!"