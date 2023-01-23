EPICA In The Baltic: European Omega Tour Vlog, Episode 1 (Video)

For the first time in their career, symphonic metal titans, Epica, visited the Baltic States. Experience their three days in Vilnius, Lithuania; Riga, Latvia; and Tallinn, Estonia, below:

Last week, Epica finally kicked off the Epic Apocalypse Tour 2023, a European co-headline tour with Apocalyptica, that will take them to 21 countries over the course of the next three months.

Just in time for the first show in Vilnius (the band’s first-ever performance in Lithuania), they released a live video for "Rivers", an atmospheric ballad off their latest full-length release, Omega. Filmed in Santiago de Chile during the band’s Latin American Tour in 2022 by Panda Productions, the new live video can be viewed below: