EPICA Launch Music Video For "The Skeleton Key"; Ωmega Album Available Today

Dutch symphonic metal band, Epica, have released their new album, Ωmega, via Nuclear Blast. A video for the album track, "The Skeleton Key", can be seen below:

Ωmega is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2 CD Jewelcase In Slipcase (U.S. Edition)

32p booklet

Regular CD

Acoustic CD

- 2 CD Digibook

32p booklet

Regular CD

Acoustic CD

- 4 CD Earbook (Limited to 3500)

48p Earbook

Acoustic CD

Orchestral CD

Instrumental CD

- Vinyl-Box (Limited to 1500)

4CD Earbook

2LP Picture Disc

Golden Necklace with Ankh symbol

- 2 LP

Black

Blue / Green Swirl (Limited to 2000)

Beer / Bone Swirl (Limited to 300)

White (Limited to 300)

Turquoise / Black Marbled (Limited to 1600)

White / Blue Splatter (Limited to 300)

Transparent Red (Limited to 400)

Transparent Orange (Limited to 300)

White / Gold Splatter (Limited to 200)

Glow-In-The-Dark (Limited to 200)

Get the album in the format of your choice here.

Ωmega tracklisting:

"Alpha - Anteludium

"Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity"

"The Skeleton Key"

"Seal of Solomon"

"Gaia"

"Code Of Life"

"Freedom - The Wolves Within"

"Kingdom Of Heaven, Part 3 - The Antediluvian Universe"

"Rivers"

"Synergize - Manic Manifest"

"Twilight Reverie - The Hypnagogic State"

"Ωmega - Sovereign Of The Sun Spheres"

"Ωmegacoustic" video:

"Rivers" visualizer:

"Freedom - The Wolves Within" video:

"Abyss Of Time" video:

"Abyss Of Time" (Acoustic) video:

Epica is:

Simone Simons - vocals

Isaac Delahaye - guitars

Mark Jansen - guitars, grunts, screams

Coen Janssen - synths, piano

Ariën van Weesenbeek - drums

Rob van der Loo - bass