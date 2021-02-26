EPICA Launch Music Video For "The Skeleton Key"; Ωmega Album Available Today

February 26, 2021, 22 minutes ago

news heavy metal epica

Dutch symphonic metal band, Epica, have released their new album, Ωmega, via Nuclear Blast. A video for the album track, "The Skeleton Key", can be seen below:

Ωmega is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2 CD Jewelcase In Slipcase (U.S. Edition)
  32p booklet
  Regular CD
  Acoustic CD

- 2 CD Digibook
  32p booklet
   Regular CD
  Acoustic CD

- 4 CD Earbook  (Limited to 3500)
  48p Earbook
  Acoustic CD
  Orchestral CD
  Instrumental CD

- Vinyl-Box (Limited to 1500)
  4CD Earbook
  2LP Picture Disc
  Golden Necklace with Ankh symbol

- 2 LP
  Black
  Blue / Green Swirl (Limited to 2000)
  Beer / Bone Swirl (Limited to 300)
  White (Limited to 300)
  Turquoise / Black Marbled (Limited to 1600)
  White / Blue Splatter (Limited to 300)
  Transparent Red (Limited to 400)
  Transparent Orange (Limited to 300)
  White / Gold Splatter (Limited to 200)
  Glow-In-The-Dark (Limited to 200)

Get the album in the format of your choice here.

Ωmega tracklisting:

"Alpha - Anteludium
"Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity"
"The Skeleton Key"
"Seal of Solomon"
"Gaia"
"Code Of Life"
"Freedom - The Wolves Within"
"Kingdom Of Heaven, Part 3 - The Antediluvian Universe"
"Rivers"
"Synergize - Manic Manifest"
"Twilight Reverie - The Hypnagogic State"
"Ωmega - Sovereign Of The Sun Spheres"

"Ωmegacoustic" video:

"Rivers" visualizer:

"Freedom - The Wolves Within" video:

"Abyss Of Time" video:

"Abyss Of Time" (Acoustic) video:

Epica is:

Simone Simons - vocals
Isaac Delahaye - guitars
Mark Jansen - guitars, grunts, screams
Coen Janssen - synths, piano
Ariën van Weesenbeek - drums
Rob van der Loo - bass



