EPICA Launch Music Video For "The Skeleton Key"; Ωmega Album Available Today
February 26, 2021, 22 minutes ago
Dutch symphonic metal band, Epica, have released their new album, Ωmega, via Nuclear Blast. A video for the album track, "The Skeleton Key", can be seen below:
Ωmega is available in the following formats:
- CD Jewelcase
- 2 CD Jewelcase In Slipcase (U.S. Edition)
32p booklet
Regular CD
Acoustic CD
- 2 CD Digibook
32p booklet
Regular CD
Acoustic CD
- 4 CD Earbook (Limited to 3500)
48p Earbook
Acoustic CD
Orchestral CD
Instrumental CD
- Vinyl-Box (Limited to 1500)
4CD Earbook
2LP Picture Disc
Golden Necklace with Ankh symbol
- 2 LP
Black
Blue / Green Swirl (Limited to 2000)
Beer / Bone Swirl (Limited to 300)
White (Limited to 300)
Turquoise / Black Marbled (Limited to 1600)
White / Blue Splatter (Limited to 300)
Transparent Red (Limited to 400)
Transparent Orange (Limited to 300)
White / Gold Splatter (Limited to 200)
Glow-In-The-Dark (Limited to 200)
Get the album in the format of your choice here.
Ωmega tracklisting:
"Alpha - Anteludium
"Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity"
"The Skeleton Key"
"Seal of Solomon"
"Gaia"
"Code Of Life"
"Freedom - The Wolves Within"
"Kingdom Of Heaven, Part 3 - The Antediluvian Universe"
"Rivers"
"Synergize - Manic Manifest"
"Twilight Reverie - The Hypnagogic State"
"Ωmega - Sovereign Of The Sun Spheres"
"Ωmegacoustic" video:
"Rivers" visualizer:
"Freedom - The Wolves Within" video:
"Abyss Of Time" video:
"Abyss Of Time" (Acoustic) video:
Epica is:
Simone Simons - vocals
Isaac Delahaye - guitars
Mark Jansen - guitars, grunts, screams
Coen Janssen - synths, piano
Ariën van Weesenbeek - drums
Rob van der Loo - bass