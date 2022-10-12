EPICA Launch Official Track Video For "The Great Tribulation" Feat. FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

Epica have released a track video for "The Great Tribulation", featured on the band's forthcoming collaborative mini-album, The Alchemy Project, out November 11. "The Great Tribulation" was co-written and performed with symphonic tech death pioneers, Fleshgod Apocalypse. Find the track video below.

Epica previously stated: "The cat is finally out of the bag: On November 11, we’re releasing seven brand new songs to conclude our 20th Anniversary year! This mini-album, named The Alchemy Project, is a very diverse release, with each track taking on the flavour of the internationally renowned guest musician(s) with whom each was written and recorded.

This resulted in a release that challenges and expands on what Epica is, while maintaining our trademark sound. Beyond the symphonic hymns you’re used to, you’ll also find progressive melodic death moments, saxophone solos, haunting lullabies with a trio of female voices - and even the heaviest death metal track we’ve ever recorded!

Graced by vivid and witty artwork by graphic wizard, Heilemania, the release is now available forpre-order as digipak CD, LP, or digitally. Of course, you can also grab the latest merch bundles and an exclusive vinyl colour, which is only available in our band shop."

The Alchemy Project tracklisting:

"The Great Tribulation" feat. Fleshgod Apocalypse

"Wake The World" feat. Phil Lanzon & Tommy Karevik

"The Final Lullaby" feat. Shining

"Sirens - Of Blood And Water feat. Charlotte Wessels & Myrkur

"Death Is Not The End" feat. Björn "Speed" Strid

"Human Devastation" feat. God Dethroned & Sven De Caluwe

"The Miner" feat. Asim Searah (Damnation Plan), Niilo Sevänen (Insomnium) & Roel van Helden (Powerwolf)

"The Great Tribulation" track video:

"The Final Lullaby" video:

Epica have released the video below, stating: "Latin America! We are just a bit over a month away from returning to your lands to play some gigs, including slots at Hell and Heaven Open Air and Festival Rock al Parque closing out our year! Who is coming to celebrate with us?!"

