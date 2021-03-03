EPICA - Ωmega Album International iTunes Chart Positions Revealed
March 3, 2021, an hour ago
Dutch symphonic metal band, Epica, have released their new album, Ωmega, via Nuclear Blast. They have checked in with the following upfdate:
"We want to thank all our fans who have bought, streamed and listened to our album. We are hitting the iTunes charts all over the world!"
A video for the album track, "The Skeleton Key", can be seen below.
"Welcome to the 'Skeleton Key' multi-layered dreamworld. Don't forget to bring your Skeleton Key to unlock all the secrets within yourself! I hope this song will haunt you until we can see each other again" says vocalist Simone Simons.
Ωmega tracklisting:
"Alpha - Anteludium"
"Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity"
"The Skeleton Key"
"Seal of Solomon"
"Gaia"
"Code Of Life"
"Freedom - The Wolves Within"
"Kingdom Of Heaven, Part 3 - The Antediluvian Universe"
"Rivers"
"Synergize - Manic Manifest"
"Twilight Reverie - The Hypnagogic State"
"Ωmega - Sovereign Of The Sun Spheres"
"Ωmegacoustic" video:
"Rivers" visualizer:
"Freedom - The Wolves Within" video:
"Abyss Of Time" video:
"Abyss Of Time" (Acoustic) video:
Epica is:
Simone Simons - vocals
Isaac Delahaye - guitars
Mark Jansen - guitars, grunts, screams
Coen Janssen - synths, piano
Ariën van Weesenbeek - drums
Rob van der Loo - bass