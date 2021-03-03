EPICA - Ωmega Album International iTunes Chart Positions Revealed

Dutch symphonic metal band, Epica, have released their new album, Ωmega, via Nuclear Blast. They have checked in with the following upfdate:

"We want to thank all our fans who have bought, streamed and listened to our album. We are hitting the iTunes charts all over the world!"

A video for the album track, "The Skeleton Key", can be seen below.

"Welcome to the 'Skeleton Key' multi-layered dreamworld. Don't forget to bring your Skeleton Key to unlock all the secrets within yourself! I hope this song will haunt you until we can see each other again" says vocalist Simone Simons.

Ωmega tracklisting:

"Alpha - Anteludium"

"Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity"

"The Skeleton Key"

"Seal of Solomon"

"Gaia"

"Code Of Life"

"Freedom - The Wolves Within"

"Kingdom Of Heaven, Part 3 - The Antediluvian Universe"

"Rivers"

"Synergize - Manic Manifest"

"Twilight Reverie - The Hypnagogic State"

"Ωmega - Sovereign Of The Sun Spheres"

"Ωmegacoustic" video:

"Rivers" visualizer:

"Freedom - The Wolves Within" video:

"Abyss Of Time" video:

"Abyss Of Time" (Acoustic) video:

Epica is:

Simone Simons - vocals

Isaac Delahaye - guitars

Mark Jansen - guitars, grunts, screams

Coen Janssen - synths, piano

Ariën van Weesenbeek - drums

Rob van der Loo - bass