EPICA Release Mexican Ωmega Tour 2022 Recap Video

June 2, 2022, an hour ago

news heavy metal epica

EPICA Release Mexican Ωmega Tour 2022 Recap Video

Dutch symphonic metal band, Epica, embarked on their longest-ever tour of Mexico, from May 10 until May 21, 2022. The band has shared this recap video:

Sabaton have announced "The Tour To End All Tours - North America 2022", a 25-date North American trek with support from Epica. For tickets, head to sabaton.net/tour/.

Tour dates:

September
15 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA
16 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR
17 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR
19 - Revolution Concert House - Boise, ID
21 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
23 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA
24 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
25 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV
27 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO
30 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

October
1 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX
3 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
4 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA
6 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD
8 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH
10 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI
11 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI
13 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN
15 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL
17 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA
18 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA
21 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
22 - Place Bell - Montreal, QC
23 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY



Featured Audio

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

Latest Reviews