EPICA Release Mexican Ωmega Tour 2022 Recap Video

Dutch symphonic metal band, Epica, embarked on their longest-ever tour of Mexico, from May 10 until May 21, 2022. The band has shared this recap video:

Sabaton have announced "The Tour To End All Tours - North America 2022", a 25-date North American trek with support from Epica. For tickets, head to sabaton.net/tour/.

Tour dates:

September

15 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

16 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

17 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

19 - Revolution Concert House - Boise, ID

21 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

23 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

24 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

25 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

27 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

30 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

October

1 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

3 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

4 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

6 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

8 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

10 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

11 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

13 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

15 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

17 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

18 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

21 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

22 - Place Bell - Montreal, QC

23 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY