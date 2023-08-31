EPICA Release New Single "Beyond The Matrix" (Live At The AFAS Live); Official Video Streaming

On October 6, Epica's new digital EP, Live At The AFAS Live, will be finally available, and today the band reveals another uplifting hit with "Beyond The Matrix".

Coen Janssen comments: “This is our ‘ultimate’ live track! We haven’t found an audience yet that didn’t bounce with is during the chorus. Can you imagine how awesome it looked to see the whole AFAS jump simultaneously?! A great view to end the show full of adrenaline!!”

Stream the song here, watch the video below:

For those who don’t want to wait another month to enjoy the live videos from the band’s biggest home country headline show to date, you can now tune in to the new heavy metal streaming platform Thunderflix, where Epica's latest BluRay release from 2021, Omega Alive, is exclusively available as full stream – check it out and subscribe to see many more metal shows here.

Epic have announced the vinyl reissue of 2012’s Requiem For The Indifferent on transparent red 2LP via Nuclear Blast on October 13. A 4K HD remastered video of “Storm The Sorrow” is available below. Head to epicamerch.com to pre-order.

Mark Jansen on the album—from over a decade ago: "This title refers to the end of an era. Mankind can no longer stick their head in the sand for the things that are happening around us. We are facing many challenges. There is an enormous tension between different religions and cultures, wars, natural disasters and a huge financial crisis, which is getting out of control. More than ever we will need each other to overcome these problems. As we are all connected; the universe, earth, nature, animals and human beings, this period in time will be the prelude to the end for those who still don't want to, or simply won't see it. A Requiem For The Indifferent but also a possibility for a new beginning with great new chances!"

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Karma – Prelude”

“Monopoly On Truth”

“Storm The Sorrow”

“Delirium”

Side B

“Internal Warfare”

“Requiem For The Indifferent”

“Anima – Interlude”

“Guilty Demeanor”

Side C

“Deep Water Horizon”

“Stay The Course”

“Deter The Tyrant Side”

Side D

“Avalanche”

“Serenade Of Self-Destruction”

“Nostalgia”

“Twin Flame (Regular Version)”

“Storm The Sorrow”: