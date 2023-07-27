EPICA Release New Single "Consign To Oblivion" (Live At The AFAS Live); Official Video Streaming

Right in the middle of their festival season, symphonic metal titans, Epica, return with another live single off their upcoming digital EP, Live At The AFAS Live. Originally the title track of their second studio album, and one of Epica's heaviest tracks, "Consign To Oblivion" has not only become a real classic but also the ultimate final song of most Epica shows, always starting with an obligatory wall of death right after the intro.

“Over the years 'Consign To Oblivion' became our favorite track to conclude our shows with”, Mark Jansen comments. “Every time we tried another track it never had the same impact as Consign to Oblivion. I’m happy everyone can now witness the live version that we played in Amsterdam to a fantastic home-country-crowd!”

Watch the new video below, and stream the single here.

Epica have a busy festival summer ahead of themselves before going back into the studio early next year to record the follow-up to 2021’s Omega. Dates and tickets are available here.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)