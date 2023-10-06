EPICA Release New Video "Code Of Life" (Live At The AFAS Live)

Recorded in early 2023 at the band’s biggest Dutch headline show to date, Live At The AFAS Live captures the electrifying stage energy of symphonic metal titans Epica with some of their biggest hits.

Released today on all digital platforms, this will be the final sign of life before the band returns to the studio to write their new album. Stream the full EP on all platforms now, here.

You can watch the live video for "Code Of Life" (Live At The AFAS Live) below.

Guitarist Isaac Delahaye comments: “It’s always a pleasure to play this fan-favorite track, and to take the crowd with us while we build up to the massive groove and have a headbang party together. Enjoy listening & watching 'Code Of Life' as performed earlier this year in Amsterdam!”

Watch "Beyond The Matrix" from the same show, below:

Epic have announced the vinyl reissue of 2012’s Requiem For The Indifferent on transparent red 2LP via Nuclear Blast on October 13. A 4K HD remastered video of “Storm The Sorrow” is available below. Head to epicamerch.com to pre-order.

Mark Jansen on the album—from over a decade ago: "This title refers to the end of an era. Mankind can no longer stick their head in the sand for the things that are happening around us. We are facing many challenges. There is an enormous tension between different religions and cultures, wars, natural disasters and a huge financial crisis, which is getting out of control. More than ever we will need each other to overcome these problems. As we are all connected; the universe, earth, nature, animals and human beings, this period in time will be the prelude to the end for those who still don't want to, or simply won't see it. A Requiem For The Indifferent but also a possibility for a new beginning with great new chances!"

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Karma – Prelude”

“Monopoly On Truth”

“Storm The Sorrow”

“Delirium”

Side B

“Internal Warfare”

“Requiem For The Indifferent”

“Anima – Interlude”

“Guilty Demeanor”

Side C

“Deep Water Horizon”

“Stay The Course”

“Deter The Tyrant Side”

Side D

“Avalanche”

“Serenade Of Self-Destruction”

“Nostalgia”

“Twin Flame (Regular Version)”

“Storm The Sorrow”: