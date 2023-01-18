EPICA Release One-Shot Live Video For "Rivers"

This week, symphonic metal titans Epica will finally kick off the Epic Apocalypse Tour 2023, a European co-headline tour with Apocalyptica, that will take them to 21 countries over the course of the next 3 months.

Just in time for the first show in Vilnius (the band’s first-ever performance in Lithuania), they have released a new live video for "Rivers", an atmospheric ballad off their latest full-length release, Omega. Filmed in Santiago de Chile during the band’s Latin American Tour in 2022 by Panda Productions, the new live video can be viewed below:

The band also have three vinyl re-releases - The Phantom Agony, Consign To Oblivion and Design Your Universe (Gold Edition) - that are out this Friday and available for purchase here.