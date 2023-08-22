EPICA – Requiem For The Indifferent To Be Reissued On Red Vinyl; “Storm The Sorrow” 4K HD Remastered Video Streaming

Dutch symphonic metallers Epic have announced the vinyl reissue of 2012’s Requiem For The Indifferent on transparent red 2LP via Nuclear Blast on October 13. A 4K HD remastered video of “Storm The Sorrow” is available below. Head to epicamerch.com to preorder.

Mark Jansen on the album—from over a decade ago: "This title refers to the end of an era. Mankind can no longer stick their head in the sand for the things that are happening around us. We are facing many challenges. There is an enormous tension between different religions and cultures, wars, natural disasters and a huge financial crisis, which is getting out of control. More than ever we will need each other to overcome these problems. As we are all connected; the universe, earth, nature, animals and human beings, this period in time will be the prelude to the end for those who still don't want to, or simply won't see it. A Requiem For The Indifferent but also a possibility for a new beginning with great new chances!"

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Karma – Prelude”

“Monopoly On Truth”

“Storm The Sorrow”

“Delirium”

Side B

“Internal Warfare”

“Requiem For The Indifferent”

“Anima – Interlude”

“Guilty Demeanor”

Side C

“Deep Water Horizon”

“Stay The Course”

“Deter The Tyrant Side”

Side D

“Avalanche”

“Serenade Of Self-Destruction”

“Nostalgia”

“Twin Flame (Regular Version)”

“Storm The Sorrow”: