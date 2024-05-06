EPICA's SIMONE SIMONS Collaborates With ARJEN LUCASSEN On Debut Solo Album; "Aeterna" Single Out Tomorrow

Epica vocalist, Simone Simons, will release her debut solo album, Vermillion, on August 23. The first single and video, "Aeterna", will be released on Tuesday, May 7. You can pre-save the single here.

For more than 20 years, ever since she was a teenager, Simone Simons has been spearheading the world of female fronted metal. As a lead singer, icon, and role model for a whole generation of female metalheads, the Epica lead singer remains one of the most prominent key figures in all things metal. After eight albums and countless global tours with her band, Simone Simons finally found the time to release her first solo album, Vermillion, showcasing her many different influences ranging from prog rock to film scores to metal to electronic elements.

Simone chose not to rush her solo project, opting instead to thoughtfully consider how she wanted to present herself. Enter stage right Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon). Her musical partner and longtime collaborator is no stranger to her soaring operatic voice. And while many would use their solo effort as a radical, even provocative departure from everything they stood for, Simone remains true to her love for epic melodies, huge choruses and monumental, intelligent music.

Vermillion is available for pre-order at simonesimonsmusic.com/.

Vermillion tracklisting:

"Aeterna"

"In Love We Rust"

"Cradle To The Grave" (feat. Alyssa White-Gluz)

"Fight Or Flight"

"Weight Of My World"

"Vermillion Dreams"

"The Core"

"Dystopia"

"R.E.D."

"Dark Night Of The Soul"