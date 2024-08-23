EPICA's SIMONE SIMONS Debuts Music Video For "Cradle To The Grave" Feat. ARCH ENEMY's ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ; Vermillion Album Out Now

Epica singer, Simone Simons, has released her debut solo album, Vermillion, via Nuclear Blast Records. The album is a collaboration with Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen.

To celebrate the release of her new album, Simone has revealed a brand new video for "Cradle To The Grave", featuring Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy. Watch below.

Simone and Arjen comment: “'Cradle to the Grave' is about the universal experience of navigating life's ups and downs and the quest for meaning and purpose. It views the human condition as one of struggle and resilience, where despite efforts to build and achieve, there's an underlying acceptance that life is brief, finite, and often cruel."

Arjen Lucassen is no stranger to Simone's soaring operatic voice, one that can stir even a gargoyle’s stone heart to tears. Together they have crafted a sonic universe that befits the influential figure she is. Vermillion emerges as a gargantuan goose-bump generator, a universally touching, stellar tour de force.

Order/save Vermillion here.

Vermillion tracklisting:

"Aeterna"

"In Love We Rust"

"Cradle To The Grave" (feat. Alyssa White-Gluz)

"Fight Or Flight"

"Weight Of My World"

"Vermillion Dreams"

"The Core"

"Dystopia"

"R.E.D."

"Dark Night Of The Soul"

"R.E.D." video:

"Aeterna" video:

"In Love We Rust" video