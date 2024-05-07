EPICA's SIMONE SIMONS Releases Debut Solo Single And Music Video "Aeterna"

Simone Simons has been a pioneering force within the world of metal for over two decades as part of Epica. Now, alongside her musical partner and longtime collaborator, Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon), she embarks on the journey of her debut solo record, Vermillion.

Arjen is no stranger to Simone's soaring operatic voice, one that can stir even a gargoyle’s stone heart to tears. Together they have crafted a sonic universe that befits the influential figure she is. Vermillion emerges as a gargantuan goose-bump generator, a universally touching, stellar tour de force. Vermillion will be released on August 23 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Alongside the announcement of her debut solo record, Simone has released a video for the album's first single, "Aeterna".

Simone and Arjen state: "'Aeterna' is the big, epic opener of the album and it comes with this amazing video too, directed by Patric Ullaeus. It definitely sounds the closest to Epica and Ayreon, blending powerful Latin lyrics with a touch of an oriental feel. We’ve tried to strike a balance between the mighty, bombastic sounds and the more atmospheric parts. Since it’s the first track people will hear from this album, it’s super important to us and we’re really excited for people to hear it!

'Aeterna' takes the point of view of a star about to go supernova to explore how everything in the universe is interconnected, like a cosmic web made from stardust. It deals with our deep emotions, consciousness, and other mysteries of life that science still can’t fully explain. Essentially it’s a reflection on our place in the vast universe and the connections that bind us together, as we’re all, to quote Carl Sagan, “made of starstuff"."

Watch the video below, and pre-order / pre-save Vermillion here.

Vermillion tracklisting:

"Aeterna"

"In Love We Rust"

"Cradle To The Grave" (feat. Alyssa White-Gluz)

"Fight Or Flight"

"Weight Of My World"

"Vermillion Dreams"

"The Core"

"Dystopia"

"R.E.D."

"Dark Night Of The Soul"

"Aeterna" video: