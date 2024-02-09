EPICA Share Latin America 2024 Aftermovie; Video

Symphonic metal titans, Epica, have shared their Latin America 2024 aftermovie, available for streaming below.

Says the band: "It's not a secret, that Latin America has some of Epica's favourite crowds and of course they could not wait to return in January and February of 2024, to visit Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia and 70,000 Tons of Metal. Come along on this adventurous trip with us and take a look behind the scenes in this Latin America Aftermovie."

Recorded in early 2023 at the band’s biggest Dutch headline show to date, Live At The AFAS Live captures the electrifying stage energy of Epica with some of their biggest hits.

Recently released on all digital platforms, this will be the final sign of life before the band returns to the studio to write their new album. Stream the full EP on all platforms now, here.

You can watch the live video for "Code Of Life" (Live At The AFAS Live) below.

Guitarist Isaac Delahaye comments: “It’s always a pleasure to play this fan-favorite track, and to take the crowd with us while we build up to the massive groove and have a headbang party together. Enjoy listening & watching 'Code Of Life' as performed earlier this year in Amsterdam!”

Watch "Beyond The Matrix" from the same show, below: