EPICA Streaming 2021's Omega Alive Blu-Ray Via Their Official YouTube Channel

Epica's live Blu-Ray, Omega Alive, was released in 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The band has shared the full concert via their official YouTube channel, and you can check it out below.

Setlist:

"Alpha - Anteludium"

"Abyss of Time – Countdown to Singularity"

"The Skeleton Key"

"Unchain Utopia"

"The Obsessive Devotion"

"In All Conscience"

"Victims of Contingency"

"Kingdom of Heaven, Pt.1 – A New Age Dawns"

"Kingdom of Heaven, Pt.3 – The Antediluvian Universe"

"Rivers"

"Once Upon a Nightmare"

"Freedom – The Wolves Within"

"Cry for the Moon - The Embrace That Smothers Part IV"

"Beyond the Matrix"

"Omega – Sovereign of the Sun Spheres"

Recorded in early 2023 at the band’s biggest Dutch headline show to date, Live At The AFAS Live captures the electrifying stage energy of Epica with some of their biggest hits.

Recently released on all digital platforms, this will be the final sign of life before the band returns to the studio to write their new album. Stream the full EP on all platforms now, here.

You can watch the live video for "Code Of Life" (Live At The AFAS Live) below.

Guitarist Isaac Delahaye comments: “It’s always a pleasure to play this fan-favorite track, and to take the crowd with us while we build up to the massive groove and have a headbang party together. Enjoy listening & watching 'Code Of Life' as performed earlier this year in Amsterdam!”

Watch "Beyond The Matrix" from the same show, below: