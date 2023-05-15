EPICA To Support METALLICA For Upcoming M72 World Tour Shows In Paris And Hamburg
May 15, 2023, an hour ago
Symphonic metal titans Epica have been announced as direct support for Metallica at Paris’ Stade de France and Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion during Metallica’s M72 world tour.
Vocalist Simone Simons comments: “We are beyond excited to share the stage with the legendary Metallica, that has had a great influence on the whole music scene, including Epica.”
Epica recently concluded the successful Epic Apocalypse Tour throughout Europe with several sold-out shows. They will release several live-singles within the next months before finally entering the studio again.
See Epica at one of the following shows this year:
May
17 - Stade de France - Paris, France (supporting Metallica)
28 - Volksparkstadion - Hamburg, Germany (supporting Metallica)
June
10 - Download Festival - Donnington, UK
15 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
25 - Topfest - Abrahám, Slovakia
July
2 - Midalidare – Rock in The Valley - Mogilovo, Bulgaria
7 - Exit Festival - Novi Sad, Serbia
13 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany
15 - The Return of The Gods Festival - Milan, Italy
27 - Kuopiorock - Kuopio, Finland
29 - Q-Stock - Oulu, Finland
August
6 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest - Rasnov, Romania
16 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany
18 - Motocultor Festival - Carhaix, France
20 - Rock the Lakes - Vallamand, Switzerland
Tickets are available at Epica's official website.