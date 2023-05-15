EPICA To Support METALLICA For Upcoming M72 World Tour Shows In Paris And Hamburg

Symphonic metal titans Epica have been announced as direct support for Metallica at Paris’ Stade de France and Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion during Metallica’s M72 world tour.

Vocalist Simone Simons comments: “We are beyond excited to share the stage with the legendary Metallica, that has had a great influence on the whole music scene, including Epica.”

Epica recently concluded the successful Epic Apocalypse Tour throughout Europe with several sold-out shows. They will release several live-singles within the next months before finally entering the studio again.

See Epica at one of the following shows this year:

May

17 - Stade de France - Paris, France (supporting Metallica)

28 - Volksparkstadion - Hamburg, Germany (supporting Metallica)

June

10 - Download Festival - Donnington, UK

15 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

25 - Topfest - Abrahám, Slovakia

July

2 - Midalidare – Rock in The Valley - Mogilovo, Bulgaria

7 - Exit Festival - Novi Sad, Serbia

13 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany

15 - The Return of The Gods Festival - Milan, Italy

27 - Kuopiorock - Kuopio, Finland

29 - Q-Stock - Oulu, Finland

August

6 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest - Rasnov, Romania

16 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany

18 - Motocultor Festival - Carhaix, France

20 - Rock the Lakes - Vallamand, Switzerland

Tickets are available at Epica's official website.