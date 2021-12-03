EPICA Unveil Live Video For "Victims Of Contingency"; Ωmega Alive Out Now

Despite the recent postponement of their European tour and ongoing pandemic, Dutch symphonic metal legends Epica have erected an unmatched monument to the live music scene this year with Ωmega Alive. Out in stores today, the new release is available in several audiovisual formats, such as DVD, BluRay, 3LP vinyl gatefold in various colors, earbook, and boxset. The latter contains 5 beautiful 10'' records with a zoetrope print. You can have a look at all the different versions of the release in a new unboxing video featuring singer Simone Simons below:

Simone comments: "Here it is! Our latest and greatest Epica show in the history of Epica; Ωmega Alive. We are beyond excited about this release, in which we can all relive our most special show to date. We wish you a lot of musical moments and hope that you don't wake up the next morning with a headbang hangover ;)"

With spectacular stage effects, dancers, acrobats, and accompanying storyline, Ωmega Alive drags the viewer right down into the magical rabbit hole, and with the latest single, "Victims Of Contingency", you can get ready for fire, fog, AND rain:

Directed by Jens de Vos (Panda Productions) and graced by a magical artwork by Heilemania, the DVD, BluRay, CD, and vinyl contain 15 EPICA classics, fan-favorites, as well as first-ever live performances from tracks off the band's latest chef-d'oeuvre Ωmega, such as "The Skeleton Key" or the insanely monumental "Kingdom of Heaven Part 3".

Ωmega Alive formats:

-BluRay+DVD

-2 CD digipak

-Boxset

-CD-version of the Earbook

-5x 10'' Picture vinyl (Zoetrope vinyl)

-Earbook

-DVD+BluRay

-3LP (Light Green Vinyl)

-Earbook

-DVD+BluRay

-2CD

-Vinyl

-3LP in trifold incl 2 lyric sheets:

-Black in trifold

-Sun yellow in trifold (NB mailorder and wholesale exclusive)

-Clear + Green and Black Splatter (NB Mailorder exclusive)

-Glow in the Dark (Band store exclusive)

-Clear + White marbled in trifold (EMP exclusive)

-White with sun yellow + black in trifold (Netherlands + Belgium exclusive)

-2 CD/BluRay - USA exclusive

-2 CD/DVD - Mexico and Brazil exclusive

