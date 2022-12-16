EPICA Vocalist SIMONE SIMONS, Former DELAIN Singer CHARLOTTE WESSELS Cover IMOGEN HEAP Hit "Hide And Seek"

Former Delain vocalist Charlotte Wessels has checked in with the following update:

"Simone Simons and I covered the iconic 'Hide And Seek' by Imogen Heap. Full song and video are available on both of our Patreon pages, along with a blogpost about the project and many more things.

Thank you, dear Simone. This was so much fun! When are we watching the end of Little Shop Of Horrors? And thank you, Patrons, for supporting us! Not a patron yet? Join the fam!"

Check out the duo's respective Patreon pages at the links below.

- Patreon.com/charlottewessels

- Patreon.com/simonesimons

Imogen Heap is a British musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. She is considered a pioneer in pop and electropop music. "Hide And Seek", released in 2005, was certified Gold in the US and gained popularity after being used in the Fox teen drama television series, The O.C.