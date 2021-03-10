EPICA Vocalist SIMONE SIMONS - "Music Has Always Been The Invisible Friend That Has Accompanied Me All My Life"; Video

March 10, 2021, 28 minutes ago

news heavy metal simone simons epica

Dutch symphonic metal band, Epica, have released their new album, Ωmega, via Nuclear Blast. Vocalist Simone Simons talks about the album in this short video from FaceCulture:

Ωmega tracklisting:

"Alpha - Anteludium"
"Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity"
"The Skeleton Key"
"Seal of Solomon"
"Gaia"
"Code Of Life"
"Freedom - The Wolves Within"
"Kingdom Of Heaven, Part 3 - The Antediluvian Universe"
"Rivers"
"Synergize - Manic Manifest"
"Twilight Reverie - The Hypnagogic State"
"Ωmega - Sovereign Of The Sun Spheres"

"The Skeleton Key" video:

"Ωmegacoustic" video:

"Rivers" visualizer:

"Freedom - The Wolves Within" video:

"Abyss Of Time" video:

"Abyss Of Time" (Acoustic) video:

Epica is:

Simone Simons - vocals
Isaac Delahaye - guitars
Mark Jansen - guitars, grunts, screams
Coen Janssen - synths, piano
Ariën van Weesenbeek - drums
Rob van der Loo - bass



