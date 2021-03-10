EPICA Vocalist SIMONE SIMONS - "Music Has Always Been The Invisible Friend That Has Accompanied Me All My Life"; Video

Dutch symphonic metal band, Epica, have released their new album, Ωmega, via Nuclear Blast. Vocalist Simone Simons talks about the album in this short video from FaceCulture:

Ωmega tracklisting:

"Alpha - Anteludium"

"Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity"

"The Skeleton Key"

"Seal of Solomon"

"Gaia"

"Code Of Life"

"Freedom - The Wolves Within"

"Kingdom Of Heaven, Part 3 - The Antediluvian Universe"

"Rivers"

"Synergize - Manic Manifest"

"Twilight Reverie - The Hypnagogic State"

"Ωmega - Sovereign Of The Sun Spheres"

"The Skeleton Key" video:

"Ωmegacoustic" video:

"Rivers" visualizer:

"Freedom - The Wolves Within" video:

"Abyss Of Time" video:

"Abyss Of Time" (Acoustic) video:

Epica is:

Simone Simons - vocals

Isaac Delahaye - guitars

Mark Jansen - guitars, grunts, screams

Coen Janssen - synths, piano

Ariën van Weesenbeek - drums

Rob van der Loo - bass