EPICA Vocalist SIMONE SIMONS To Release New Solo Single / Video "R.E.D." Next Week; Now Available For Pre-Save

Simone Simons of Epica fame will release her debut solo album, Vermillion, on August 23 via Nuclear Blast Records. The album is a collaboration with Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen, who has checked in with the followin update:

"Next week Thursday (July 18th) we’ll release our third Simone Simons single and videoclip called 'R.E.D.'. And yes, it's really very different from the first two singles. This one is pretty dark, it’s about the rise of TH1… uh… AI., with an amazing music video by the super talented Dave Letelier. If you pre-save the song from this location you will get an exclusive preview of the song and you can find out who our special guest is. Hope you’ll enjoy, thanks!"

Lucassen is no stranger to Simone's soaring operatic voice, one that can stir even a gargoyle’s stone heart to tears. Together they have crafted a sonic universe that befits the influential figure she is. Vermillion emerges as a gargantuan goose-bump generator, a universally touching, stellar tour de force.

Pre-order / pre-save Vermillion here.

Vermillion tracklisting:

"Aeterna"

"In Love We Rust"

"Cradle To The Grave" (feat. Alyssa White-Gluz)

"Fight Or Flight"

"Weight Of My World"

"Vermillion Dreams"

"The Core"

"Dystopia"

"R.E.D."

"Dark Night Of The Soul"

"Aeterna" video:

"In Love We Rust" video